David Duke attacks Dem senator over Trump win

MSNBC is trying its best to connect Donald Trump to any racist, misogynist, or antisemite it can find.

David Duke's support of President elect Trump doesn't necessarily mean that Mr. Trump supports Duke's views. In fact, there is no proven connection between the two, and Mr. Trump has even publicly denounced David Duke's views.

Reports of hate crimes and other forms of discrimination (many of which have proven false) may not have increased, but the sensationalized reporting of these incidents has.

Why wasn't President Barack Hussein Obama's choice to actively seek out the friendship and guidance of the antisemitic, racist Rev. Jeremiah Wright reported on in the same sensationalized way?